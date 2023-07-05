Carolina Beach group passes milestone of 5,000 pounds of trash collected this year

A local group has collected thousands of pounds of trash (Photo: Carolina Beach Trash Walkers)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A group of volunteers in Carolina Beach are celebrating a major milestone on their one-year anniversary.

Carolina Beach Trash Walkers has been picking up trash around the town for one year, having already collected 7,366 pounds of trash since July 2022.

47 volunteers turned out Wednesday to pick up trash, bagging 266 more pounds of garbage and passing their yearly goal of 5,000 pounds of trash collected.

The group is also partnered with the NC Wildlife Federation, who have helped donate 2,946 native plants to the town for their trash-collecting efforts.