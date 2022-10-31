Carolina Beach implements changes to paid parking

Changes to the Carolina Beach paid parking program have been made recently (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has made a few changes to their paid parking program.

October 31st is the final day of paid parking enforcement from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at a rate of $5 per hour.

Beginning November 1st, parking will be enforced from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at $2 per hour.

Those rates and hours run until December 31st.

Free parking will begin January 1st and run through February 28th.

The seasonal paid parking program will begin on March 1, 2023 and run through October 31, 2023.