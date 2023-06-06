Carolina Beach K9 officer recieves donated protective vest

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One of Carolina Beach Police Department’s K9 Officers has received a generous donation of body armor.

K9 Officer Zoe now has a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The vest was sponsored by a fundraiser, and is embroidered with the words “In memory of Kelly Klotzer.”

The potentially life-saving vest for four-legged officers is made in the U.S., custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

After all, every officer, bipedal or quadrupedal, deserves proper protection.

