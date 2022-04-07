Carolina Beach Marina revitalization project to begin next week

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has executed a contract with Evans and Sons Contracting to begin making repairs and improvements to the Town Marina located on Carl Winner Drive.

Work on the project is expected to begin April 12, 2022, with an anticipated completion date of June 2024.

The project includes the installation of a new steel sheet pile “anchored” bulkhead wall, floating docks, mooring piles, an elevated walkway, access piers, pavement, and other additions for the Town Marina.

Phase I of the project will begin on the south end of the docks and is anticipated to be completed by October 2022. The laydown site for the contractor’s equipment will include the parking area adjacent to the marina. This entire area will be closed off to the public during construction of the first phase.

Phase II of the project includes construction on the east side docks and is scheduled to begin in October 2022.

The cost to complete the project is approximately $3,800,000, which includes construction and engineering services required for the revitalization. Funding has been secured primarily through a grant from The Golden Leaf Foundation, but also includes approved monies from FEMA as well as the Town’s commitment of ARPA (America Rescue Plan Act) funds.

For information and updates on the project, you can visit this site.