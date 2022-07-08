Carolina Beach parking committee holds first meeting

The Carolina Beach Ad Hoc Committee on parking met for the first time on Thursday evening.

The committee was created at the request of the Town Council and is made up of leaders of other committees in the town. The committee’s purpose is to discuss various parking concerns, problems, and ordinances and make recommendations to council for the 2023 parking season.

“I think we can give much more clear information to all of the above to try and create something that works for everyone,” Committee Chair Wayne Rouse said.

“I think it’s important that the public feels like this policy is in their best interest as well as town council’s best interest,” Committee Vice-Chair Jeff Hogan said. “So, our goal, really, is to make sure that we listen to all the voices and try to represent all the voices that we’re hearing.”

The topics to be discussed by the committee:

Current parking rules, regulations, rates, and fees

How to improve communication and guest experience

Parking zones

Residential zones

Handicap parking

Private lots

The focus of Thursday’s meeting was residential zones. All committee members agreed that creating residential zones would be beneficial for people that live in Carolina Beach. Several members cited specific issues of people parking along the street and blocking the only spots residents have if their homes don’t have driveways.

The committee voted 7 to 1 to make a recommendation to council to create a residential zone from 3rd Street and back. The only no vote was only because the member was unsure of where the residential zone should start.

The next meeting is set for Thursday, July 21 at 5 pm in the Town Council Chambers.