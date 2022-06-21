Carolina Beach Police arrest 3 juveniles; still searching for 18-year-old after larceny, brief car chase

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department responded just before 4:00 pm Monday afternoon to a larceny that occurred at the I Love CB shop located at 915 N Lake Park Blvd.

The caller told officers the suspects drove off in a black Nissan SUV with a damaged front bumper. The vehicle was spotted by Carolina Beach patrol officers headed north over Snows Cut Bridge into Wilmington.

A traffic stop was attempted by Carolina Beach Police and after a brief chase, where the suspects traveled head on in to southbound traffic, the vehicle came to a stop in the 7400 block of Carolina Beach Road.

The suspects jump and ran from the vehicle and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

With assistance from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and SABLE, three subjects were arrested after an extensive 5-hour search.

One male is still outstanding and described as an African American or Hispanic male, approximately 18-years old, and wearing black pants with no shirt. The male was last seen in the area of Cypress Island Drive and River Road.

The individuals that were arrested are all juveniles. The juveniles are 14, 15, and 17 years of age and their names will not be released. They are currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice after being charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The recovered vehicle was reported stolen by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The investigation is on-going, and more charges are expected.

No further information is available at this time.