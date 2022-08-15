Carolina Beach Police K9 ‘Demi’ receives body armor

(Photo: Carolina Beach Police Department)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A police K9 in Carolina Beach is a little safer thanks to a recent donation of a bullet and slab protective vest.

K9 ‘Demi’ now has a vest embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC”.

The donation came from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., which has provided over 4,714 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.