Carolina Beach Police searching for suspected hit and run driver

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run accident.

The incident took place March 9th in the parking lot of a Subway between 6:20 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The vehicle is reported to be a 2006 Gold Acura MDX driven by an older white male.

The driver was last seen heading north on Lake Park Blvd.