Carolina Beach public works staff rakes the beaches following 4th of July celebrations

(Photo: Town of Carolina Beach)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Public Works staff were up bright and early this morning operating the beach rake along the strand in the boardwalk area of Carolina Beach.

According to the town, they have a CAMA permit to utilize this equipment following Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and the Music Festival.

The two boundaries of the beach rake permit are between Hamlet Avenue access and Pelican Lane access, as well as Freeman Park north of the hatteras ramp to the pinch point.

Officials say staff will be performing the raking in the Freeman park area on Thursday.