Carolina Beach State Park hosting 11th annual Star Party

Carolina Beach State Park is hosting a special event this month (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Stargazers are in for a celestial treat in Carolina Beach later this month.

The free event will offer attendees the chance to:

  • Go on a guided night sky tour of the stars and planets.
  • Get up close views of the stars, planets and more using binoculars and telescopes.
  • Cuddle up with loved ones and listen to star-themed stories at the Stellar Story Corner.
  • Visit fun, hands-on activity stations to learn about (and celebrate) the universe.
  • Hear stargazing tips from the experts.
  • Pose for an “out-of-this-world” picture with our giant glowing moon.
  • Grab some giveaways and free event swag.
  • Purchase and enjoy food & drink from several food trucks.

The event is taking place Friday, April 21st from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Carolina Beach State Park.

“We are so excited for this signature event at Carolina Beach State Park,” noted museum educator Jameson McDermott. “It will be a wonderful evening under the stars with hands-on astronomy activities that are fun for the entire family.”

Attendees are asked to bring a flashlight.

