Carolina Beach State Park hosting 11th annual Star Party
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Stargazers are in for a celestial treat in Carolina Beach later this month.
The free event will offer attendees the chance to:
- Go on a guided night sky tour of the stars and planets.
- Get up close views of the stars, planets and more using binoculars and telescopes.
- Cuddle up with loved ones and listen to star-themed stories at the Stellar Story Corner.
- Visit fun, hands-on activity stations to learn about (and celebrate) the universe.
- Hear stargazing tips from the experts.
- Pose for an “out-of-this-world” picture with our giant glowing moon.
- Grab some giveaways and free event swag.
- Purchase and enjoy food & drink from several food trucks.
The event is taking place Friday, April 21st from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Carolina Beach State Park.
“We are so excited for this signature event at Carolina Beach State Park,” noted museum educator Jameson McDermott. “It will be a wonderful evening under the stars with hands-on astronomy activities that are fun for the entire family.”
Attendees are asked to bring a flashlight.