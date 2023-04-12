Carolina Beach State Park hosting 11th annual Star Party

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Stargazers are in for a celestial treat in Carolina Beach later this month.

The free event will offer attendees the chance to:

Go on a guided night sky tour of the stars and planets.

Get up close views of the stars, planets and more using binoculars and telescopes.

Cuddle up with loved ones and listen to star-themed stories at the Stellar Story Corner.

Visit fun, hands-on activity stations to learn about (and celebrate) the universe.

Hear stargazing tips from the experts.

Pose for an “out-of-this-world” picture with our giant glowing moon.

Grab some giveaways and free event swag.

Purchase and enjoy food & drink from several food trucks.

The event is taking place Friday, April 21st from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Carolina Beach State Park.

“We are so excited for this signature event at Carolina Beach State Park,” noted museum educator Jameson McDermott. “It will be a wonderful evening under the stars with hands-on astronomy activities that are fun for the entire family.”

Attendees are asked to bring a flashlight.