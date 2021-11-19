Carolina Beach surfer Tony Silvagni wins Saquarema Surf Festival in Brazil

Carolina Beach’s own Tony Silvagni won the tournament with a final average heat score of 10.25.

Silvagni says he has been surfing a lot lately to prepare for the tournament, but never expected to win.

“Honestly, I came over here to this contest not expecting to do well,” Silvagni said. “I felt like it was just going to be about the experience and just having fun and seeing a new place.”

Silvagni says he enjoys the competition and has two more surfing tournaments planned within the next month.