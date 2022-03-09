Carolina Beach Town Council to Make Changes to it’s Year-Round Paid Parking Program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tonight, Carolina Beach Town Council voted to make changes to it’s year-round paid parking program. It was standing room only at the meeting, and people had much to say. In fact, public comment lasted for approximately two hours.

Most people spoke against the year-round paid parking, however, some did support the idea. Several others during public comment expressed their frustrations towards non-island residents not being allowed to purchase parking passes.

After public comment, the council discussed parking for about an hour. After the intense discussion, the council ultimately decided in a 3 to 2 vote to allow free metered parking beginning December 1st and run consistently through February.

Deb Lecompte, Joe Benson, and Mike Hoffer would like to continue the conversation about allowing non-residents to buy parking passes, as they feel that those non-residents are also a part of the community.

Councilmember Mike Hoffer says he plans to bring up parking again at their next meeting in April.