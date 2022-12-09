Carolina Beach town manager responds to parking confusion

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Earlier this year, the Town of Carolina Beach made some changes to its off-season paid parking program.

They involve the hours paid parking is enforced but there seems to be some confusion.

As a result — some people have received tickets.

Beginning November 1st the rates are $2 an hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the rates until October 31, are $5 an hour, from 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Business owner Susan Ywaskevic told WWAY she contacted town leaders to get clarification but didn’t get a response.

“Now there are no hours of when they can park here,” she said. “So, I’ve been trying to call to get a thing on what hours but there are no hours on those signs out there.”

Now there is duct tape over the enforcement hours on the signs which she said makes the situation even more confusing.

WWAY reached out to Town Manager Bruce Oakley who said the town assures the public they will make it right.

“We’ve got some new rules, there may be some new signs that need to be updated, and if there’s information that led to someone getting a ticket we will work hard to correct it, as soon as possible,” said Oakley.

According to Oakley, anyone who feels they received a parking ticket in error can go to the town hall to dispute it.

Free parking resumes on January 1, and lasts until February 28, for the fee schedule click here.