Carolina, Kure Beaches take top honors in lifeguard competition

Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue earns 1st place spot in lifeguard competition (Photo: Carolina Beach Police Dept)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue recently hosted the annual South Atlantic Lifeguard Competition in Carolina Beach, where Carolina Beach lifeguards took top honors in their division.

The competition consisted of more than 260 competitors spanning from Virginia Beach, VA down the US coast to Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Lifeguards competed in a series of events including swimming, rescue board races, running and beach flags. The competition is split into two divisions with Division A and Division B beaches.

Carolina Beach came in 1st place in Division B beaches. Kure Beach earned a 3rd place honor.

Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue Captain Shawn Kelly said this competition comes at a good time with the surge of rip current rescues in our area.

“The rip currents have been pretty prevalent this year so far off the jump. We’ve had well over 250 rescues with just our 4th of July weekend,” Kelly told WWAY during the competition.

For Division A beaches, Wrightsville Beach placed 1st.