Carolina Panthers agree to trade for Quarterback Baker Mayfield

(Photo: Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Panthers have once again acquired a new quarterback, trading for Baker Mayfield, according to a post from the team earlier today.

Mayfield will head to the Panthers from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a conditional 5th round pick in 2024, with the deal pending a physical.

The 27-year-old quarterback was the 1st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020.