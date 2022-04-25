Carolina Strawberry Festival returns after pandemic-related cancellations

The annual festival is held each year in Wallace

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — The town once known as the world’s largest strawberry exchange is preparing to host the Carolina Strawberry Festival after a two-year hiatus.

The Town of Wallace has a storied history with strawberries, dating back more than 100 years.

“In the early 1900s, soil and climate gave us the most bountiful, juiciest, sweetest strawberries,” said festival vice chairman Alan Wells. “And then in 1934 we started thinking about a festival, it went on until about 1961. 50 years later, 2011, we brought it back and it started out with about 5,000 people, and our last festival had about 25,000 people.”

Organizers were forced to cancel the annual festival for 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to be back after a two-year hiatus,” said Wallace Mayor Jason Wells. “We’re looking forward to bringing people back to the community, getting out and being able to come out, hear some great bands play, we’re looking forward to having lots of visitors, food. We’re just trying to get back to those pre-COVID times so to speak.”

In addition to delicious strawberries, the festival will feature live music, rides, and other entertainment for families to enjoy.

“We have the biggest dinosaur exhibition there is, we’ve got our little miss strawberry pageant, we’ve got bountiful strawberry everything, strawberry butter, strawberry jam, strawberry’s period,” Wells said.

The festival is free to attend, but there is a charge for rides. It kicks off Friday from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m., and continues Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

You can read more here.