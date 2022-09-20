Carowinds implements chaperone policy for SCarowinds events following shooting scare

Aerial view of Carowinds amusement park

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Additional security protocols and operational policies will begin Friday at SCarowinds, following an incident last weekend at the park.

Rumors of a shooting at the park led to injuries as people scrambled towards the exits, with minors reportedly being the main cause of the confusion.

As a result, a Chaperone Policy is in effect every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night of the SCarowinds event.

Under the chaperone policy, all general park guests who are age 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park during SCarowinds event hours.

The chaperone must present a valid government issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests aged 17 years old or younger per day.

Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.