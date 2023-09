Carrie Underwood coming to Myrtle Beach for CCMF 2024

Carrie Underwood (Photo: MGN / Dephisticate / CC BY 2.0)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — One of country music’s biggest stars is coming to Myrtle Beach next year.

Carrie Underwood was announced as a new headliner on Friday morning by the Carolina Country Music Fest.

Underwood will join Morgan Wallen and dozens of other country music singers for the annual event.

CCMF 2024 will take place from June 6th until 9th.