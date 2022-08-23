Caswell Beach Turtle Watch discovers nest #95 hidden in dunes

(Photo: Caswell Beach Turtle Watch)

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a couple weeks since the last sea turtle made its way onshore to lay its nest, but the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch found a previously-undiscovered one this week.

Nest number 95 was spotted at the East Point last night as it was boiling.

The organization says a volunteer happened upon the boil, and it took nearly 2 hours to find the exact location of the nest so an emergency excavation could be done.

The nest was discovered in some very thick and tall dune grass making it hard to see.

Volunteers found 92 hatched egg shells, with 2 live turtles, one dead turtle and two unhatched eggs.