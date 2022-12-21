CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police chase for llama on the loose

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (CBS) — Some major “llama drama” broke out in Fairfax County, Virginia on Sunday night.

Fairfax County Police Department said they got a call for a llama sighting, which led to police and animal control officers chasing the llama until they finally caught it.

The humorous police pursuit was caught on police helicopter and officer body camera video.

Fairfax County Police Department posted the video on their Facebook page with this description:

“Llama drama! Our officers are prepared for anything. That doesn’t mean we’re still not surprised when we get a unique call for service. Always ready to give chase when a suspect flees, our officers and animal protection police (APP) encountered a nimble, furry suspect Sunday night. A passerby saw a llama out for a jog on the Fairfax County Pkwy near Popes Head Road. After eluding our officers, the llama was found in a backyard and safely taken secured by APP. A trailer was brought to safely transport the llama to the animal shelter.”