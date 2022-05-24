CAUGHT ON CAMERA: T-Ball kid’s walk-up dance goes viral

SACRAMENTO, CA (CBS) — A five-year-old Manteca California little league player is going viral with his walk-up dance.

His mom posted the performance on TikTok, and the video has received more than four million views and counting for what might be the most hilarious walk-up in the history of T-ball.

That’s Ben Sadlowski with the Manteca t-ball cubs busting out just about every dance move in the book on his walk up to the plate. His mom, Monica, says the season ending show was no surprise.

“Every last game we do a walk out song for each player wasn’t expecting him to do all that, but it’s not uncommon for him. That’s his own thing. He’s just a goofy guy,” Monica said.

Where did Ben learn those moves?

“I’m kind of goofy myself. He might have picked it up from me. It definitely was not his father. I can tell you that,” Monica said.

It wasn’t just Ben’s boogie that was a hit. His performance made even more impressive with a single to left field.

And while there’s no score keeping in t-ball, Monica says the comments she’s received on social media prove Ben’s brilliant show made millions of people feel like a winner.

“And everybody is just like man I was having a really bad day and that just made my day so much better and I’m like, that’s awesome,” Monica said.