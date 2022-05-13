Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

Some constituents believe he’s more interested in inflaming the culture wars than helping the district.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. (Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A series of unforced political and personal errors by GOP congressman Madison Cawthorn has brought the forces of big-name Republicans and traditional enemies to bear on his reelection bid in North Carolina.

Some of the transgressions have been headline-grabbing, like one that rankled GOP colleagues who believe he insinuated they were holding orgies and snorting cocaine.

Some have been salacious, like recently released videos showing him in sexually suggestive poses.

But at home, the most consequential may have been when he decided to run for a different U.S. House seat before changing his mind.

