CCSO makes arrest after investigation into methamphetamine distribution

Charles A. Lewis (Photo: CCSO)

Columbus County Sheriff's Office initiates investigation into methamphetamine distribution (Photo: CCSO)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County.

On August 29th, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton.

During the search, investigators located over 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.

“We are seeing an increase in the amount of narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County. During previous years, in previous terms, this portion of the county was not a priority for narcotics enforcement efforts. It is today.”

Sheriff Greene says he is determined to diminish the influx of narcotics into Columbus County from larger cities.

“It is impossible to stop it completely, but we can sure make it harder for narcotics distributors to go unnoticed.”

When narcotics crimes increase in number, property crimes also increase in number.

Sheriff Greene says he will continue to target these individuals to protect your property and assets, and in hopes of reducing the number of overdoses.