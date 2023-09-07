CDC issues Health Advisory after rise of RSV cases in Southeastern parts of the US

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The CDC has issued a Health Advisory about an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in parts of the Southeastern US.

The CDC is encouraging medical professionals to prepare for new preventative options for people at high risk of RSV, such as infants and young children. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing and trouble breathing. Pediatric Medical Director Jugta Kahai at Columbus Regional Hospital says there is a new product that can help infants.

“First thing, it’s really important the parents understand that there’s a new medication. It’s an antibody that’s been approved to reduce the hospitalization and severity of RSV illness in babies, and that’s called Nirsevimab B0eyfortus,” said Kahai.

The CDC also says there are two new available vaccines to protect adults 60 and older from severe effects of RSV. The vaccine for infants will be available next month.