Celebrating Sober October with creative fall mocktails in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As National Orange Wine Day coincides with the onset of Sober October, there’s no need to feel left out of the fun. Whether you’re abstaining for health reasons, lifestyle choices, or simply prefer non-alcoholic alternatives, mocktails offer a stylish and flavorful option for social gatherings.

Several businesses in the Cape Fear specialize in mocktails. Carter Jewell, from Mocksie in downtown Wilmington, joined the Good Morning Carolina team to demonstrate some seasonal favorites that capture the essence of cocktails without the alcohol.

Jewell showcased two easy-to-make mocktails: the Spice Rum Punch and the Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour.

The Spiced Rum Punch begins with a rim of cinnamon brown sugar, providing a warm, inviting touch to the drink. For a family-friendly version, you can skip the non-alcoholic rum.

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

Brown sugar

Cinnamon

Ritual Zero Proof Rum Alternative

Cranberry or Pomegranate juice

All the Bitters Alcohol-Free Orange Bitters

Lime juice

Crystallized ginger

Ginger ale or ginger beer

Instructions:

Rim your glass in brown sugar and cinnamon. Add ice. Mix 1.5 oz Ritual NA rum, 0.75 oz cranberry or pomegranate juice, 1 dropper of orange bitters, and a splash of lime juice. Sprinkle in crystallized ginger. Top with ginger ale. Stir and enjoy!

The Holiday Honey Whiskey Sour is a more complex mocktail, featuring the use of bitter milk mixers and fall spices.

Ingredients:

Spiritless Kentucky 74

Bittermilk No. 3 Cocktail Mixer

Cinnamon stick

Star anise

Dehydrated blood orange

Instructions:

Mix 2 oz Spiritless Kentucky 74 with 2 oz Bittermilk No. 3. Add 2-3 star anise seeds and a cinnamon stick. Stir vigorously and garnish with dehydrated blood orange.

Mocksie offers a variety of non-alcoholic spirits and mixers, but Jewell recognizes that some individuals might find these options triggering in their journey to sobriety. To accommodate all preferences, Mocksie also provides a range of teas, herbal blends, and sparkling botanicals for those who want an adult-style drink without the alcoholic associations.