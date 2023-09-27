Celebration of life announced for Linda Pearce Thomas

Linda Pearce Thomas will have a celebration of life on Saturday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former Elderhaus Executive Director Linda Pearce Thomas died on Sunday.

Services honoring Thomas have since been announced.

A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home on S. 5th Avenue in Wilmington.

A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Mt. Olive AME Church on S. Seventh Street.

An interment for Thomas will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.