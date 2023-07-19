Certified Nurse Midwife weighs in on over-the-counter birth control

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This past week, the FDA approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

The Opill, manufactured by Perrigo, will be readily available beginning next year and will not require a prescription or oversight by a doctor.

A price for the medication has not yet been determined and there will be no age restriction on the product.

We spoke with a Certified Nurse Midwife Wednesday, who said this new option will cater to most women.

“The progestin only option is useable for more people so there’s less contraindications, less reasons why you can’t take it. Which is really nice, and it makes it easy for people to decide if they’d be a good candidate for it or not,” Henna Ables said.

Ables said she still recommends consulting your doctor before beginning any birth control medication.