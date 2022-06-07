CFCC announces community paramedicine course to teach emergency response skills

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College, in partnership with Novant Health, is launching a new Community Paramedicine course beginning on June 12th.

The course consists of 100 hours of online work and practical skill instruction for current Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and ambulance service personnel.

“Cape Fear Community College is dedicated to helping all those who provide emergency services in our area as they develop skills and learn best practices for emergency response,” CFCC president Jim Morton said. “We are pleased to provide this critical training locally and hope it will expand career opportunities for those who enroll.”

“We are excited to partner with Novant Health on this endeavor; this course is one of a kind,” Alan Brook, Director of Emergency Medical Services, added. “The information in this course provides paramedics the skills to be more effective members of the health care team in the outpatient setting.”

Through the Community Paramedicine course, students will train to:

· Help individuals overcome barriers to accessing and benefiting from health services.

· Serve as advocates, facilitators, liaisons, and resource coordinators.

· Provide appropriate care for emergencies, evaluation, triage, chronic disease management, and mental healthcare, as well as prevention.

· Mentor and empower residents, communities, and health care systems to achieve positive outcomes and reach optimal wellness.

Upon course completion, students will be able to validate their competency through the Community Paramedic Certification exam.

To enroll in this course, you must have a valid State or National Registry Paramedic certification.

Interested individuals should visit the program’s website for more information and register for the course.