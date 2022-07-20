CFCC art gallery will give 100% of its commission to Eden Village

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Cape Fear Community College art gallery is giving nearly 100 percent of its commission to an organization helping the homeless in our region.

The gallery features work from four CFCC professors as well as community artists. Some of the pieces are even portraits of homeless men and women in our region who have since found housing.

This Friday at six, the Wilma Daniels Gallery will host a silent auction for the pieces.

The Wilson Center and four CFCC professors are donating every bit of commission they make from this to Eden Village, a non-profit providing tiny houses to the chronically homeless and setting them up with necessary resources.

Sharon Wozniak Spencer has been working on this event for months. She hopes it helps one of the many organizations providing people with a safe, warm place to stay.

“It’s the life beyond the show,” she explained. “I want people to come out. I definitely want them to come out and purchase, because everything that we can get is going to Eden Village. But I also think bringing the awareness to Eden Village is good. They’re very close on their build for the community center.”

The community center will serve as the hub for Eden Village, providing laundry, work areas for job interviews, and a community garden.