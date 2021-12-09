CFCC dental students need volunteer patients for learning exercises

Dental tool set (Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Community College dental clinic is looking for patients.

The college says your first visit to the clinic will be for a free screening appointment. During this appointment, a student will review your medical and dental history, monitor and record your pulse and blood pressure, and determine the complexity of your dental hygiene needs.

To schedule a screening appointment, call the dental clinic at 910-362-7341.