CFCC Detention Officer graduates exceed state standards

CFCC Detention Officer Graduates Exceed State Standards (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College celebrated the graduation of eighteen Detention Officer Certification Course (DOCC) students on Friday, July 1st, 2022.

The students from five counties throughout North Carolina participated in the five-week course and passed the state exam.

Offered to detention officers from across the region, the state-mandated course load requires 174 hours of instruction, but these students completed 196 hours of instruction.

Extra hours were built in to account for subject control techniques, contraband searches, a mock trial for the investigative process, and extra time for review sessions.

“This training is essential to ensure the safety and security of those working in detention facilities and those confined,” said CFCC Director of Law Enforcement Programs Tim Fuss, who congratulated the graduates from the following facilities:

Brunswick County Detention Facility, Davidson County Detention Facility, Onslow County Detention Facility, New Hanover County Detention facility and the Sampson County Detention Facility.

“Detention Officers are unsung heroes who play a vital role in keeping our communities safe,” said CFCC President Jim Morton.

“We proudly offer this essential training for detention officers across the state.”

For more information and the next class offering, click here.