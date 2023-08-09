CFCC Film, Video Production students receive paid hands-on training through grant

CFCC's downtown campus (Photo: Juliana Lane / WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) Film and Video Production Technology students are getting to use their skills in a real-world setting, thanks to a new partnership.

The Film Partnership of North Carolina’s film workforce training initiative is providing students with the unique opportunity to receive hands-on training from industry professionals, while being compensated through a grant.

The grant has enabled these students to fully immerse themselves in their field, without the financial burden that often accompanies similar professional training.

CFCC says this allows the students to focus entirely on their creative growth and skill development.

“We are excited to witness the growth and progress of these talented students as they take this journey into the world of film and video production,” said Susi Hamilton, President and CEO of the Film Partnership of North Carolina. “The Cape Fear Community College students are professional, well-trained, and responsive and respectful of not only the staff they are working with but the whole production process.”

Since March of last year, CFCC students have trained on live film and television production sets and live theatre productions at the Wilson Center.

Most recently, Cape Fear Community College students assisted in a live production stunt scene at Dark Horse Studios that coincided with the groundbreaking ceremony announcing their 40,000-square-foot expansion.

Despite the current writer’s guild and actors’ strikes, the Film Partnership of NC brought 12 idled film professionals to help train the students.

