CFCC hosting Albertine Cinematheque Film Festival

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is hosting a film festival over the next few days with an international twist. The festival features six different French films that include English subtitles.

The Albertine Cinematheque Film Festival started on February 13th and continues until February 16th at the college’s north campus.

The festival is made possible a grant from the French American Cultural Exchange or F.A.C.E

Humanities Department Chair Lucinda McNamara says she loves seeing how surprised the students are when they realize how much they enjoy French films.

“My favorite experience with the film festival is having students come up to me saying how much they enjoyed it, and they were surprised by how much they enjoyed it. A lot of students I think are apprehensive to begin with because they are afraid of the language, but they leave, and they are pretty excited about what they saw,” said McNamara.

This is the sixth year of the festival, which is open to students and the general public with free admission.