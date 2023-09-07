CFCC hosting IT career fair later this month

An IT job fair is being held at CFCC (Photo: U.S. HUD / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is hosting an IT career fair later this month.

The event will take place September 20th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at CFCC’s North Campus in Castle Hayne.

Organizers say the demand for skilled IT professionals continues to grow, with the technology landscape constantly evolving.

The IT Career Fair is designed to bridge the gap between job seekers and prospective employers, offering a platform for networking, learning, and career advancement.

“We are excited to host the IT career fair as a part of our commitment to connecting our students and the community with valuable job opportunities,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “The technology sector is rapidly growing in our area, providing the community with well-paying jobs. We are dedicated to facilitating meaningful interactions between aspiring IT professionals and industry leaders.”