CFCC hosts forum for 4 Republican New Hanover County Commissioner candidates

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 4-year terms of current New Hanover County Commissioners Rob Zapple and Julia-Olson Bosemen are set to expire at the end of this year, leaving 2 open spots up for grabs.

Both Zapple and Bosemen are running again but are up against fellow Democrat Travis Robinson and 4 Republican candidates — Harry Knight, LeAnn Pierce, Joseph Irrera and Tom Toby.

Cape Fear Community College hosted a forum for the Republican candidates Tuesday afternoon, allowing each a chance to present their case for why they’re the perfect fit.

“I understand the environmental aspects of how to work with both the local and the state and the federal regulatories and how important it is to have a clean and safe environment here in North Carolina,” said candidate Harry Knight.

Former Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce agrees with Harry Knight that a clean environment is important, but feels cleaning up the streets is also a big issue.

“There’s the topic of the homeless and affordable housing is a big topic that we hear a lot about,” Pierce said. “Coming out of a small beach town in the county, I can help a lot more people at the county level. I’m looking forward to meetng the citizens of New Hanover County and hearing their concerns.”

Fellow candidate Joseph Irrera says he wants to tackle the budget issues but wants to help out as many people in the community as possible.

“We do have a finite amount of funds and we need to make sure that we look at them critically and that we prioritize where those funds should be allocated,” Irrera said. “You can’t just look at a certain subsection or a cetain group of people. You’re here to represent and be an advocate for all the citizens of New Hanover County.”

The Cape Fear remains one of the fastest growing areas in the state. Tom Toby says that’s one of the first things he would address if elected.

“Any city that doesn’t grow will die,” Toby said. “But we’ve got to get the growth and development in our area back under control, and back in balance with our infrastructure if we’re going to be able to survive at this pace.”

Student organizers Georgia Smith and Emily Martinez say they’re happy with the turnout for the forum and that is shows how much New Hanover County residents care about who they elect.

“It’s important to hear what the politicians have to say, and what the candidates positions are so we can actually vote how we feel and not just pick a name,” Smith said.

“Electing officials like county commisioners — it’s what changes what’s around us the most,” Martinez added.

CFCC is scheduled to host another candidate forum for the 3 Democrats running for New Hanover County Commisioner at 11:00 am on April 19th. It is free and open to the public.

The primary is on May 17th, and early voting begins April 28th.