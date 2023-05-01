CFCC hosts Marine Careers Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Cape Fear Community College gave area high school students the chance to learn more about some of its most popular programs.

More than 300 students from New Hanover and Pender County Schools came out for “Marine Careers Day”.

Students were able to learn about the different types of training that CFCC offers, and meet some employers that are currently hiring.

Erin Easton, Director of Workforce Development at CFCC, says events like this are a great way for students to get a jump start on their future.

“I think this day really opens the student’s eyes to all the variety of careers they have. The neat thing is that most of these programs they are able to take while they are in high school, so it even gives them an extra leg up to learn about this now so that they can hopefully have a career path sooner rather than later,” said Easton.

Students also toured the school’s RV Cape Hatteras, and learned about CFCC’s Boat Building, outboard Motor, and Marine Technology Programs.