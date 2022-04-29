CFCC hosts patronage event for Veterinary Technology Program

The Cape Fear Community College Foundation hosted an event on Thursday evening for people to get a closer look at the Veterinary Technology Program.

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Community College Foundation hosted an event on Thursday evening for people to get a closer look at the Veterinary Technology Program.

Donors, program alumni, and others attended the event at CFCC’s North Campus to take tours of the Vet Tech building.

There were even some special guests including dogs, cats, rabbits, and cats that are all treated at the school.

Students were at the event to talk about their experiences and passion for animals.

“People have told me, like ‘oh I couldn’t do it because I just can’t see sick animals.’ That’s the whole point! You can help sick animals, you can save sick animals, you can make a difference to their life,” Second-year student Madelyn Monahan said. That’s what more attracted me towards it, knowing that I can make a difference in some way towards that.”

“The whole word was open to us. We could go large animal, we could go small animal, zoos, the world was our oyster and they provided that opportunity for us. It was very amazing.” 2019 graduate Nathan Moyer said.

People also had the opportunity to donate to the school and name classrooms, outdoor areas, and even the building.

Dr. Rudi Richmand is an instructor for the program in the surgery and anesthesia lab. She’s been with the program since its first year.

Richmand says it’s very special to her so she donated $25,000 to name the surgical suite after herself.

“The surgery suite definitely has a nice place in my heart, it’s where I spend a lot of my time. When I’m not here, I’m one of the emergency veterinarians at Animal Emergency and Trauma and in my off time, if you can call it that, I am here on Tuesdays and Thursdays doing surgeries,” Richmand said.

For more information on CFCC’s Veterinary Technology program, visit here.