CFCC Landscape students to hold annual plant sale

(Photo: Piqsels / CC0 1.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s Landscape Gardening and Horticultural Science program will hold its annual plant sale tomorrow, April 12th through Thursday, April 14th from 10:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M.

This year’s plants have been selected by students for their beauty and toughness.

This sustainable selection requires minimal care once established. The selection includes sweet potato vine, ice plants, ornamental peppers, Angelonia, dahlia, coleus, verbena and more.

The event is free and open to the public.