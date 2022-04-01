CFCC launches 2022 summer camps

Cape Fear Community College opens registration for summer camps for teens.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Cape Fear Community College is pleased to offer its 2022 Summer Camps for students ages 13-16 in Wilmington, Castle Hayne, Burgaw, and Surf City. The college plans to offer camps sessions between June 6 and July 21.

CFCC summer camps will offer students unique hands-on experiences in public safety, marine biology, coding, movie-making, electrical, welding, HVAC, fleet maintenance, sign language, and more.

“We have something for every interest,” says Erica Talbert, associate vice president of economic and workforce development at CFCC. “CFCC summer camps are a great way for students to explore their interests, meet new friends, strengthen social skills, and ultimately feel empowered and confident in taking on new tasks and learning new things.”

Registration is open, and seats are limited. Visit cfcc.edu/summercamp for more information or to register.