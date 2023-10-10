CFCC offering 4-week winter session, giving students head start on course load

CFCC's downtown campus (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) is offering a four-week winter session designed for new and current students seeking a head-start on their next semester’s course load.

The session will run from November 27th to December 22nd.

It will be comprised of all Universal General Education Transfer Component (UGETC) courses, meaning all are universally approved to transfer to most four-year colleges and universities in North Carolina.

Courses being offered are:

· DRA-111-I01X – Theatre Appreciation

· MAT-152-I01X – Statistical Methods I

· MAT-171-I01X – Precalculus Algebra

· HIS-131-I01X – American History I

· PSY-150-I01X – General Psychology

· PSY-241-I01X – Developmental Psychology

· SOC-210-I01X – Introduction to Sociology

· MUS-110-I01X – Music Appreciation

· PHI-240-I01X – Introduction to Ethics

“I am excited to offer a winter session, open to students from any school in North Carolina, as a golden opportunity to jumpstart their spring semester coursework,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “CFCC is committed to making education accessible to everyone, and this mini session is one of many ways we accomplish this commitment.”

Winter session courses are accelerated and demanding on a student’s time. CFCC does not recommend registering for more than one winter session course.