CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices

CFCC is offering several services to the public at discounted prices (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price.

CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people.

Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says she is appreciate for the patients.

“We do have mannequins but nothing is the same as working on a real patient,” Elliot said. “Everyone has different states of their oral health. Sometimes we’ve had people come for ten appointments but it is really important for people to come and we appreciate that.”

But dental work isn’t the only option. According to lead instructor for CFCC’s barber program, Deginald King, they’ve seen an increase in the number of people coming to them for service.

“We have seen an influx of customer coming in,” King said. “With the rise in costs and you know, prices going up we’re still at five dollars for a haircut. It’s a great resource to come in at a discounted price and still get a good haircut.”

If you’re in need of a manicure or a new salon, CFCC has you covered as well.

According to nail tech student Trinity Merring, it’s beneficial for both students and customers to come in and use the services.

“We do services of the institutions and cosmetology students and then also, a lot of people, it’s usually a lot of like older people who will come in here,” Merring said. “But it’s cheap and it gives us a lot of practice as well.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can use the following links: