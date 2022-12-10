CFCC performs ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Christmas classic returned to the Wilson Center on Saturday.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ was put on by the Acting I class of Cape Fear Community College.

The CFCC Department of Fine and Performing Arts says the annual production of the holiday classic has been a CFCC staple for a decade, with theatre students fulfilling all acting roles.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole Peanuts gang joined together to produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the season’s true meaning.

The production had a great turnout.