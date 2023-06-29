CFCC provides one month art education experience to aspiring graphic designers

Students took courses at CFCC’s Downtown Campus, (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College and the DREAMS Center for Art Education recently partnered to provide a one-month art education experience to aspiring graphic designers.

DREAMers spent three days a week throughout the month of June training in graphic design and illustration fundamentals, all while learning the necessary skills to explore and create graphic imagery.

Students took courses at CFCC’s Downtown Campus, utilizing professional graphic design software. Over the course of the month, students had the opportunity to explore CFCC, learn about the programs, and engage with faculty, staff, and students.

“This collaboration allowed DREAMers to explore their interests while connecting directly to higher education in their community,” said DREAMS Center for Art Education Program Director, Lizz Wells. “All of these DREAMers have now been on the CFCC campus where they learned and were mentored by CFCC students and staff, making higher education much more approachable and attainable.”

By introducing these students to the fundamental elements of design and giving them access to professional software, students had the ability to explore, create, and grow their interests in this field.