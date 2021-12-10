CFCC receives $75,000 Lumina Foundation and Achieving the Dream grant

Cape Fear Community College (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College was selected as one of 20 community colleges in the nation to receive a Lumina Foundation and Achieving the Dream grant to boost enrollment of students of color.

Through the Prioritizing Adult Community College Enrollment (PACCE) grant, the college says it plans to implement strategies to increase enrollment for adult learners in its Truck Driver Training program. Specific emphasis will be placed on partnerships with local Black, Hispanic, Latino, and Native American community organizations and targeted outreach campaigns.

“Employers demand a skilled workforce,” John Downing, CFCC vice president of economic and workforce development, said. “You can see this now, especially in light of the supply chain crisis. The nationwide workforce shortages call for a greater emphasis on recruiting students who are ready and eager to enter or re-enter the workforce. This initiative will help us identify barriers adult students face. In addition, it will help us build a workforce pipeline, offer students affordable training for a well-paying career, and help them achieve a greater quality of life.”

“As open-access institutions, our community colleges are pivotal to helping increase the enrollment, re-enrollment, and success of adult learners,” said Dr. Monica Parrish Trent, ATD vice president, Network Engagement. “Cape Fear Community College shows that they have a deep understanding of the needs of adult students and include racial equity as an explicit goal. This direct support will help them accelerate, scale, and sustain their efforts.”

“Through the PACCE grant and support from Lumina Foundation and Achieving the Dream, CFCC can optimize its efforts to reach adult learners where they are and help them achieve their career goals,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “We are grateful for this investment and look forward to putting the funds to use. CFCC faculty and staff are dedicated to providing beneficial opportunities that promote the success and well-being of our community.”