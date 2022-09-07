CFCC to adapt policy change impacting Marine Technology program

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– CFCC Marine Technology students gathered on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington with plans to protest a policy change that prompted two of the college’s on-staff captains to resign. Students are now celebrating, after a conversation with administration on Wednesday morning, proposing a new change.

Cape Fear Community College’s administration informed students they would implement something called “Sea Time”, in an effort to make sure the on-staff captains are compensated for time worked in excess of 40 hours during a workweek while at sea.

“I’m still kind of riding that wave of appreciation and thankfulness for the school actually listening to the students’ voices and it means a lot to us, and I’m not just speaking for myself, I’ve spoken to quite a bit of students here, and we’re ecstatic and we’re very grateful and thankful they actually heard us,” said Maggie Oxendine, CFCC Marine Tech Club president.

Initially, the college made the decision to change the employment status of the Marine Technology program staff from “exempt” to “non-exempt” which would have affected pay for those captains.

According to marine technology students who met with CFCC administration, just two hours before they planned to assemble to protest. This change means students can expect cruises to resume later this year.

“It’s great honestly, the cruises are my favorite part of this program what the experience that we learn on cruise, is often what sets us apart from other students that are graduating as we go out into the workforce,” said Megan McDeavitt, CFCC marine technology student.

Some students are waiting for the final decision to come down from the board of trustees before fully celebrating the policy change.

“Fifty percent excitement, still fifty percent apprehension, because the wound is still pretty raw. Changing my life, my financial status, everything to start this program, and then two weeks into it to be told ‘hey cornerstone of this program is being taken away for the unforeseeable future’. Long as they follow through on everything super excited, but until the ink is dry,” said Christian Janik, CFCC Marine Technology Student.

Regarding the meeting with program students, CFCC release a statement reading in part:

“We are pleased to have addressed this issue with a solution that works well for all. CFCC’s goal is to strengthen the Marine Tech program in order for it to thrive well into the future.”

The policy change will be addressed at Cape Fear Community College’s board of trustees meeting on September 22.