CFCC to host Veterans Day ceremony

CFCC holds its 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony in Tabitha's Courtyard (Photo: WWAY)

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s Division of Veterans Services will hold a ceremony to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

The event will take place on November 11 at 11 a.m., in the Tabitha Courtyard, behind the “L” and “G” buildings.

From 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., the CFCC Barber School will offer free haircuts to all veterans.

Following the ceremony, all veterans are invited to a free lunch in the Bob Philpott Veterans Center, located on the first floor of CFCC’s Union Station.