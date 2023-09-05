CFCC, WPD announce separate 9/11 events happening next week

9/11 memorial ceremonies are taking place next week (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are two major events taking place in New Hanover County on Monday to remember 9/11.

Cape Fear Community College is hosting a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at their North Campus Safety Training Center in Castle Hayne.

The event will honor victims, first responders and survivors of the attacks.

A different event commemorating 9/11 will take place at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial next to WFD Station 2 at Empie Park at 9:00 a.m.

The event will honor 9/11 victims and those who have given their lives in the line of duty to the City of Wilmington.

Both events are open to the public.