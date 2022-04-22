CFCC’s Electrical Apprenticeship program celebrates first graduates

(Photo: Michal Jarmoluk)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s Electrical Apprenticeship program celebrated its first graduating class on April 20, 2022.

Four students graduated and became Journeyman Electricians through rigorous classroom and on-the-job training.

Each graduate completed 8,000 on-the-job training hours and 624 hours of classroom-related instruction.

“Skilled workers are in great demand, and we are pleased to offer a program that provides hands-on training for our graduates to secure high-paying, in-demand careers without incurring student debt,” said CFCC’s Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development, John Downing. “It’s a remarkable accomplishment to complete this program. These graduates are determined and committed to their trade.”

CFCC’s Electrical Apprenticeship program trains students to become licensed electricians.

The four-level, four-year program combines hands-on training and traditional classwork to prepare students to succeed in the field.

More than 50 student apprentices will soon follow in the footsteps of the first four graduates.

The rising class has completed levels one through three of the program.

In CFCC’s Electrical Apprenticeship program, students earn their apprenticeship journeyman card from Apprenticeship NC through the U.S. Department of Labor.

The courses begin in the fall semester (late August) and end the following spring semester (March or April).

