CFCC’s plant sale kicks off; funds help students with supplies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) – The Cape Fear Community College Gardening and Horticultural Science Plant Sale kicked off Tuesday at the North Campus in Castle Hayne.

Students gave input on what type of plants to include in the sale based on their appearance, care and sustainability.

According to Lead Landscape Gardening Instructor Ken Wells preparing for the sales give his students practical experience to get them ready for the real-world.

“We try to give them as much exposure as we can,” he said. “So yeah, help them start small businesses if they want.”

Wells said some students may only want to take parts of the curriculum, and that’s okay.

“And like I said, cause its community college, you don’t have to sign up for the whole curriculum, just take whatever classes you want,” he said.

Hamstead resident Jinx Taylor is all about supporting those who want to learn, especially those interested in the horticulture field of study.

“I always want to help students, education is great, especially growing plants, botanists, things like that,” she said.

And as a bonus, Taylor said the plants were purchased at bargain prices.

“I mean, they have the best deals,” she said. “I’m real excited about what I found.”

Selections available include Sweet Potato Vine, Ice Plants, Ornamental Peppers, Angelonia, Dahlia, Coleus, Verbena, and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, April 14, at the Landscape Gardening Center located on 4500 Blue Clay Rd.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (910) 362-7000.