CFCC’S riverfront boat show returns to downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Cape Fear Community College Riverfront Boat Show will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 9:30 until 4 on Water Street, between the Hotel Ballast and Coastline Convention Center.

It showcases the art of boat building, and features the work of CFCC students and local craftsmen. A variety of wooden and fiberglass boats will be displayed along the riverfront, and in the water.

“There’s a lot of family and friends that show up to support the students, but they like to show off what they’re doing. They’ll be sea-trialing the boats by the end of the summer, but it’s the warm weather, –early part of the spring, people are ready to get out, and what better than to come down to the riverwalk and see a wooden boat show,” said Mark Bayne, CFCC’S Wooden Boat Course building lead instructor.

All proceeds from the boat show will support scholarships for CFCC’S boat building students.